Silversea Announces Senior Officer Team for 2023 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has named the Senior Officers for its 140-day World Cruise 2023, the company announced in a press release.

Popular among the cruise line’s Venetian Society members, Vicki Van Tassel will serve as the voyage’s Cruise Director for the first time, joining a group of Senior Officers onboard the 392-guest Silver Shadow, including Captains Michele Macarone Palmieri and Ivo Botica (switching mid-cruise), and Hotel Director Flavio Gioia.

Named “South Side Story,” the global journey will sail from Sydney, Australia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting on January 9, 2023.

Connecting experiences throughout the Southern Hemisphere, the 2023 world cruise will see guests sail from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.

“We are delighted to name such a strong lineup of senior officers for our World Cruise 2023, ‘South Side Story – All the World’s a Stage.’ Incredibly popular among our guests, Vicki Van Tassel will ensure travelers disembark the Silver Shadow having enjoyed the voyage of a lifetime, hosting guests as Cruise Director on a Silversea World Cruise for the first time,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Our flagship voyage, our annual World Cruise is incredibly popular among our most loyal guests, who enjoy reuniting with close friends as they travel the world with Silversea. The record-breaking uptake on our ‘South Side Story’ World Cruise 2023 is indicative of the strong demand for extended voyages among our guests. Our next availability for a World Cruise is in 2025, aboard our beautiful Silver Dawn, which will see guests sail ‘controtempo’ between Tokyo and New York,” he added.

Senior Officers for Silversea’s World Cruise 2023 include:

Captain Michele Macarone Palmieri, Master

Born in Sorrento, Italy, Captain Michele Macarone Palmieri has been a member of the Silversea team since the cruise line’s launch in 1994. After completing his nautical studies at the Istituto Tecnico Nautico Nino Bixio in Piano di Sorrento, Palmieri developed his experience onboard cargo ships and bulk carriers, subsequently joining the cruise industry in 1987.

He sailed onboard the Silver Wind on her maiden voyage in 1995 and was first appointed to the role of Master onboard the Silver Cloud in 2002. The captain has since taken the helm across most ships in Silversea’s fleet. Now residing in South Africa, Captain Palmieri looks forward to welcoming guests onboard the Silver Shadow for the first part of the World Cruise.

Captain Ivo Botica, Master

Born in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Captain Ivo Botica graduated from Dubrovnik University with qualifications in both nautical and marine engineering in 1985. Following his studies, Botica undertook an apprenticeship on container vessels, before moving into the cruise industry and ascending to the role of Master for the first time in 1995 and joining Silversea Cruises in 2020.

Having sailed around the world, Captain Botica names Rio de Janeiro as his favorite destination, for its unique natural beauty. Now residing in Split, Croatia, he enjoys reading, cycling, and spending time with friends and family during his time off.

Flavio Gioia, Hotel Director

Flavio Gioia grew up in Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, before moving to London where he started his career in hospitality, working at the Grosvenor House Hotel. From London, he moved to New Zealand and Australia, spending many years working in the hospitality sector.

Gioia’s hotel experience, which includes 30 years in city hotels and resorts, led him to develop his career at sea from 2004, which he describes as “the final frontier in hospitality.” For this reason, Gioia is said to be proud to be a Hotel Director with Silversea, having joined the company in 2009.

Vicki Van Tassel, Cruise Director

After an extensive career in show business — spanning from Broadway, national and international tours, and television to motion capture work and stand-up comedy — Vicki Van Tassel started her career at sea with Silversea in 2011, performing as a vocalist on three World Cruises and many Grand Voyages.

In 2015, she joined Silversea as a Cruise Director. Since then, Van Tassel has held the position of Cruise Director on almost every ship in Silversea’s fleet, opening the Silver Moon, one of the first cruise ships in the world back in action, shortly followed by the Silver Dawn.