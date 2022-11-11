SeaDream Returns to Scandinavia and Northern Europe in 2025

SeaDream Yacht Club will return to Scandinavia and Northern Europe in summer 2025, the company announced.

According to a press release, the deployment follows four successful seasons in the region, during which SeaDream brought travelers to Norwegian Fjord villages that other lines cannot reach – most recently in 2020 and 2021.

In 2025, the modernized SeaDream II will embark on 14 voyages in the area from May through August and call on a total of 46 individual ports on seven- to 11-night itineraries.

Guests will be able to enjoy longer summer days and the midnight sun to take in destinations with late-night and midnight departures on all voyages, SeaDream said.

“SeaDream Yacht Club is Norwegian-family owned and operated, and Norway and Northern Europe is our backyard,” said Atle Brynestad, Founder, Owner & Chairman of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“We have selected some of the most breathtaking and fascinating destinations throughout the region. Guests will enjoy one-to-one, personalized service on our yachts and sail through small channels and narrow waterways that larger vessels cannot enter for a distinctive yachting experience,” he added.

The SeaDream II starts its Scandinavia and Northern Europe season with a ten-night voyage, departing May 5, 2025, from Lisbon, Portugal, to Bordeaux, France. The itinerary includes late evening stays in port and overnight stays at Bilbao, Spain and Bordeaux.

A special, seven-night voyage, departing May 15, will bring guests up the Thames River to London, where the yacht will overnight alongside the historic HMS Belfast, adjacent to the iconic Tower Bridge.

Travelers can also choose among four voyages, ten-night itineraries in June and seven-night itineraries in July, that spotlight some of the most quaint and picturesque villages and fjord lands of Norway.

The itineraries include visits to off-the-beaten-path destinations where larger vessels cannot reach, SeaDream said, including Måløy, Kalvåg, Vik, Rosendal, and Svolvaer.

On these voyages, guests overnight in Reine, Lofoten Islands, where they can fully take in the midnight sun.

On the June voyages, the SeaDream II also brings guests into the Trollfjord of Nordland.

The vessel will also sail six voyages that sail to Northern European and Baltic destinations in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, sailing between Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden, and visiting Frederikshavn, Copenhagen, and Ronne, Denmark; in addition to the seaside resort destinations of Warnemünde and Sassnitz, Germany.

Two of these voyages, a seven-night itinerary departing May 24 from London and a ten-night voyage, departing August 9 from Oslo, also transits the Kiel Canal and finishes with two nights docked in Bordeaux, France, where guests have the most convenient access to the city and surrounding experiences.

Travelers can also choose a special voyage in the Baltic Sea, departing July 11 from Stockholm, round-trip. Guests call at Visby, Sweden; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Kuressaare and Tallinn in Estonia; and Helsinki, Turku, and Mariehamn in Finland.

The SeaDream II’s 2025 Scandinavia and Northern Europe season concludes with an 11-night, Spain-and-Portugal itinerary, which begins and ends with an overnight in Bordeaux and Seville, Spain, respectively. Ports-of-calls include San Sebastian, Bilbao, A Coruna, and Vigo, Spain; and Portugal’s Porto and Portimão.

The new 2025 Scandinavia and Northern Europe season is open for sale, SeaDream said.