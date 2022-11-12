Carnival Celebration Joins Bahamian Registry

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Celebration, is expected to arrive at its homeport of PortMiami on November 20, and is now flying the Bahamian flag.

The Carnival Celebration is the sixth ship of the Carnival Cruise LIne’s fleet to officially register under the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), the company said in a press release.

Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship is currently on its 14-day trans-Atlantic Journeys Cruise which departed from Southampton, England on November 6. It is scheduled to visit Coruna, Spain, Vigo, Spain, Funchal, Madeira, and Tenerife, Canary Islands, before reaching Miami on the 20th where a naming ceremony will be held.

The Carnival Celebration is the second Excel-class vessel to enter service for Carnival and is a sister ship to the Mardi Gras, which entered service in 2021.

The Carnival Celebration will be christened on November 20, 2022 in Miami, Florida with actress Cassidy Gifford, daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford chosen as the ship’s godmother.

This ship will offer week-long cruises from Miami year-round, sailing to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Carnival Celebration will embark on a six-night Eastern Caribbean cruise departing from Miami, Florida on November 21. The ship will make calls in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Nassau, Bahamas.

This will be followed by a seven-night Western Caribbean departing from Miami, Florida on November 27, with stops at Cozumel, Mexico, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.

Carnival Cruise Line will introduce another ship, the Carnival Jubilee which will sail from Galveston, Texas in 2023. The Carnival Jubillee, named after the original MS Jubilee, will set sail on a seven-night Caribbean cruise, visiting Roatan, Honduras, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Cozumel, Mexico.