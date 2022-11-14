Aruba

Quark Expeditions Launches Arctic 2024 Season

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions announced the launch of its Arctic 2024 season offering a range of polar experiences, according to a press release. 

The new season of polar adventures is designed to offer guests more ways to experience Greenland, Svalbard and the Canadian High Arctic including off-ship experiences that will satisfy the travellers of all interests.

“At the core of our exciting Arctic 2024 season is the incredible range of immersive polar experiences that no one else offers, all guided by our amazing expedition team,” said Wendy Batchelor, vice-president of marketing for Quark Expeditions.

“We’ve refined our portfolio of off-ship adventure options to match the tastes of every type of traveler. We’ve also introduced a novel new itinerary in West Greenland, and—based on guest feedback—we’re welcoming back favorite voyages to Spitsbergen and the Canadian High Arctic.”

Batchelor also confirmed that Quark Expeditions is expanding its "Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience,” which was introduced in 2022.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response to our Tundra to Table experience, which was sold out when first introduced this past season,” added Batchelor. 

“Guests welcomed the opportunity to explore the Inuit cultures of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic through authentic food and storytelling. Having the best expedition team in the Polar Regions enables us to create innovative experiences of this calibre.”

The highlight of the new Arctic 2024 season includes Gems of West Greenland: Fjords, Icebergs, and Culture, a 12-day adventure along the island’s west coast as well as the return of the popular itineraries such as Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic” and “Canada’s Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands.” 

