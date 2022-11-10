Norwegian Cruise Line: Guest Mix Will Drive Performance Despite Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sees its guests as willing to spend on travel and experience, thanks to its upmarket brands in Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, according to Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

“Within the cruise industry, we believe our company is well positioned to outperform if indeed the macroeconomic environment weakens,” he said.

Del Rio said the company had a favorable guest demographic mix.

“The vast majority of our guests have a net worth of $250,000 plus,” he continued. “Again, a more resilient cohort in the event of an economic downturn particularly if the job market remains strong and the equity markets stabilize. With over 85 percent of our guest sourcing coming from North America, we will also benefit in the near term given our relatively low exposure to European sourcing, where the economic environment is already challenged

“Long term, this bodes well for our business as North Americans have historically been the guests who booked the earliest, garner the highest ticket price and spend the most on board. Taken together, these factors contribute to our strong booked position despite current microeconomic worries and a turbulent geopolitical environment.”

Among economic indicators the company uses is onboard revenue generation, and Del Rio said that onboard spend continues to break records per passenger cruise day. It’s up 30 percent in 2022 compared to a comparable 2019 period.