Fred. Olsen: Two New Shorter Sailings as Part of 2023 World Cruise

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled new shorter sailings as part of its “Around the World in 80 Days” cruise in 2023.

The Borealis will set sail from Southampton on February 23, 2023, following as closely as possible in the footsteps of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg in the Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days, the company said in a press release.

Those wishing to experience part of the adventure can join one of two shorter cruises that will visit many of the wonders included within the 80-day voyage, Fred Olsen added.

A 26-night journey from Southampton to Singapore will see the Borealis cruise the Suez Canal, with guests able to explore the temples of Luxor and Karnak in the Egyptian port of Safaga, visit the secret bazaars, hidden temples and the lesser known Elephanta Caves in Mumbai or, in Singapore, witness the indigenous wildlife and the UNESCO-listed World Heritage Botanic Gardens.

From Singapore, the Borealis will depart on a 53-night cruise, where guests will enjoy a call into Japan in time to witness the cherry blossom in bloom and delve into the Samurai heritage at Fukuoka and Osaka Castle; experience the temples, street food and architecture of Hong Kong and enjoy Hawaii, with its Aloha Tower, farmers’ markets, and traditional Hawaiian dance shows at seaside lūʻau.

The two new sectors will be available exclusively to members of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Oceans loyalty scheme on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th November, ahead of general release on Friday 11th November.

“Our Around the World in 80 Days cruise has already proven popular, and there are some exceptional opportunities to be had as we follow as closely as possible in the footsteps of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg,” said Claire Ward, Director of Product and Customer Services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“These shorter sailings will enable even more of our guests to share these experiences, with every port offering a fascinating insight into history, culture, art, architecture or the chance for spectacular encounters with wildlife,” he added.

Details of the new sectors are as follows:

- Borealis’ 26-night S2306 ‘A Journey from Southampton to Singapore’ cruise, departing from Southampton on February 23, 2023

Prices start from £3,799 per person, with up to £300 per person to spend on board.

Itinerary: Southampton, England - Lisbon Portugal - Cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – Brindisi, Italy - Port Said, Egypt - Suez Canal Transit, Egypt – Safaga, Egypt - Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Mormugão, Goa, India - Kochi, Kerala, India -Singapore, Singapore

- Borealis’ 53-night S2307 ‘A Journey from Singapore to Southampton’ cruise, departing from Singapore on 21st March 2023

Prices start from £7,499 person, with up to £300 per person to spend on board.

Itinerary: Singapore, Singapore - Nha Trang, Vietnam - Hong Kong, China – Shanghai, China – Hakata Fukuoka, Japan – Osaka, Japan - Nagoya Aichi, Japan - Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan - Crossing International Date Line At sea - Honolulu, Oahu, HI, United States of America - Lahaina, Maui, HI, United States of America - Hilo, HI, United States of America - San Francisco, CA, United States of America - San Diego, CA, United States of America - Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico -Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica - Panama Canal Transit, Panama - Cartagena de Indias, Colombia - Santa Marta Colombia - Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands - Basseterre St Kitts and Nevis - Ponta Delgada, São Miguel, Azores, Portugal - Southampton, England