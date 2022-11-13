Holland America Introduces ‘De Lijn’ Gin in Honor of 150th Anniversary

Holland America Line announced that it is debuting a new exclusive label of gin aboard its ships to honor the 150-year tradition.

Named De Linj Gin to honor Holland America Line’s roots, the bottle features a label with orange letters with drawings of blue juniper berries-

“Gin often carries characteristics of its geography, and we wanted to produce a blend that not only captured our Dutch heritage, but also used botanicals in a modern way to make it unique to our brand,” said Anthony Stice, vice president of dining and beverage operations for Holland America Line.

“We call it a ‘Nieuw’ Western Gin, our take on the fast-growing New Western Dry Gin category; we selected a bright and floral profile, finishing it slightly over-proofed, making it ideal for mixing cocktails. This is Holland America Line’s first produced spirit, and we’re excited to see our guests’ reaction.”

De Lijn Gin, the drink specially crafted for Holland America Line, is made using a blend of Dutch botanicals such as orange, rose, elderberry, lemon verbena, lemon, juniper, and raspberry.

The special gin will be available in bars and lounges fleetwide starting from November 2022. Guests will also be able to purchase bottles in shipboard shops.

To celebrate the introduction of the new drink, the cruise company will feature De Lijn Gin in several cocktails including: