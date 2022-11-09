Virgin Voyages Breaks Guinness World Record for MerMaiden Voyage

On November 4, Virgin Voyages broke the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as mermaids on the MerMaiden voyage.

According to a press release, 457 sailors at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club gathered to take part in an attempt to set the world record and enjoy mermaid beauty pageants both at the club and aboard the Valiant Lady.

“What a fantastic time,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Tom McAlpin. “Our Sailors really showed up and supported this fun and exciting world record attempt that ties into this legendary brand. Each of our ships have a mermaid that guides our Sailors on their journeys, so what better way to celebrate another brand milestone than in sunny Bimini with so many of our Sailors tapping into their mermaid personas.”

Virgin Voyages broke the previous record, a gathering of 378 people dressed as mermaids set in the UK earlier this year.

Apart the mermaid costumes, the event included music, makeup, shelfies as well as Champagne showers once it was announced that the world record was officially surpassed.

The Valiant Lady, built in 2021 and accommodating 2,770 passengers, is currently on its eight-night Eastern Caribbean and Antilles cruise which departed on November 5 from Miami, Florida.

The ship is scheduled for a series of sailings across the Caribbean for the winter, with calls in Costa Maya, Mexico, Bimini Islands, Bahamas, Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and St. Croix, US Virgin Islands among other stops.

The Valiant Lady will offer six- and eight-night cruises to numerous Caribbean and Mexico destinations from now through April 2023.