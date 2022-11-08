Smithsonian Journeys, Ponant Introduce Canadian Maritimes Sailing

Smithsonian Journeys and Ponant are collaborating on the new “Symphony on the St. Lawrence” sailing from Quebec to the Canadian Maritimes, according to a press release.

The 15-day sailing will depart Quebec onboard the Le Bellot and is part of the series of 21 co-branded sailings between the two companies for 2023. Each of the journeys will be led by two Smithsonian Journeys experts, such as art historians, solar astrophysicists, or international relations experts, who will help guests deepen their knowledge about the destinations they visit.

The Canadian Maritimes sailing in particular will feature the Conductor of the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, and performances by internationally acclaimed musicians including pianist Jihye Chang, cellist Alistair MacRae, soprano Allison Pohl, violist Scott Rawls, and violinists Wendy Rawls and Benjamin Sung.

Eric Roorda, a maritime historian, will also be onboard the Le Bellot to lead talks about the St. Lawrence waterway and UNESCO-recognized landmarks such as Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, according to Smithsonian.

The journey will begin in Toronto, and the first of four stops in Quebec will be in Montreal. The Le Bellot will then call in Quebec City before arriving in Percé after a day at sea. On the eighth day of the sailing, guests will arrive in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island's colonial seaport. Cap-aux-Meules in the Magdalen Islands will then be the next stop in the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia follows as the next stop on the voyage, with three historical towns for guests to explore: Baddeck and Louisbourg on Cape Breton Island, and Lunenburg. The Le Bellot will then stop in Eastport, Maine, where travelers can visit the Tides Institute & Museum of Art, before concluding its journey in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Rates for the sailing begin at $13,160 per person, based on double occupancy.