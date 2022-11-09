Ritz-Carlton Cruise Ship Christened in Lisbon

The Yacht Portfolio announced that it celebrated the Christening Ceremony of Evrima, its inaugural yacht for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Lisbon Cruise Terminal in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to a press release, commemorating this milestone in accordance with longstanding maritime tradition, the event marked a significant moment in the launch of a new vessel, where after a ceremonial blessing, a bottle of champagne is broken against the bow to bring good luck throughout the yacht’s travels.

Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer of The Yacht Portfolio, and Timothy Grisius, Global Officer for Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Development, and Real Estate for Marriott International, were joined by their children, who served as the “Godchildren” of Evrima and activated the ceremonial champagne bottle smash against the yacht’s bow.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment to officially Christen Evrima, the first in a series of superyachts by The Yacht Portfolio that will introduce guests to an entirely new way to travel the world,” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Yacht Portfolio. “I extend my gratitude to all involved in the project and am proud to share this collective moment of celebration with the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, both shoreside and on board Evrima, who have made this milestone possible.”