Azamara Returns to South Africa and South America

Azamara announced its return South Africa and South America this fall for the first time since early 2020, according to a company statement.

Azamara will return to these regions with Country Intensive and Specialty Voyages with most voyages close to sold out due to high demand.

The Azamara Journey will set sail on six back-to-back South Africa voyages while the Azamara Pursuit will cruise the along South America’s coast, including a stop in Rio de Janeiro in time to take part in the famed Carnival festivities.

“With the travel and cruising industries continuing to take significant steps forward, we are thrilled to bring our guests deeper to explore even more hidden gems of the world on our four ships,” said Michael Pawlus, Azamara’s director of strategic itinerary & destination planning.

“Both South Africa and many South American countries are bucket-list travel destinations for travelers, and we look forward to our guests discovering the rich culture and local life of these unique destinations with Azamara.”

The Azamara Journey will embark on its 21-night Western Africa voyage on November 29, departing from Lisbon, Portugal. The ship will make stops in Funchal, Madeira, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Takoradi, Ghana, Luanda, Angola, and Walvis bay, Namibia before reaching Cape Town, South Africa.

The Azamara Pursuit is scheduled to set sail on a 16-night Portuguese Pursuit Voyage on November 30, departing from Lisbon, Portugal. After visiting St Cruz De La Palma, Canary Islands, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Mindelo, Cape Verde, and Salvador De Bahia, Brazil, the ship will reach Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.