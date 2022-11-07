Princess Cruises Unveils 360: New Experience on Discovery Princess

Princess Cruises announced a new, invitation-only experience aboard the Discovery Princess and soon on the Enchanted Princess, according to a press release.

The fully-immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience will transport guests to the Mediterranean and take them on a six sense journey through the hilltops of Santorini, Amalfi Coast, Barcelona, and Provence, the company said

Through storytelling, cuisine, imagery, music, and scents, guests will be introduced to local ingredients, artisans, and culinary methods, followed by a seven-course gourmet experience and wines from every destination.

“360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience,” said Princess President John Padgett. “360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses.”

The new venue accommodates 20 guests surrounded by LED walls that use 4K cinematography to place guests into the Mediterranean destinations.

Guests will be taken on a sensory journey by the voice of Brooke Shields, the renowned actress and model.

While the Mediterranean will take the debut spotlight, Princes Cruises’ 360: The Extraordinary experience can be configured and adapted. The venue can be personalized using the OCEAN platform, the platform that powers the exclusive MedallionClass on Princes Cruises ships.

360: The Extraordinary Experience is currently available exclusively for guests who booked suite accommodations aboard the Discovery Princess and the Enchanted Princess, for guests that book a future cruise aboard these ships, or any Princess ship including Princess Premier and non-cancelable rates.

Guests can also gain invitations by participating in the online VIP casino gaming and retail event sailings.

The Discovery Princess is currently on its five-night Cabo San Lucas getaway journey and will be returning to Los Angeles, California on November 10.