Ruiz Named Chief Growth Officer at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has named Isis Ruiz is its chief growth officer, according to a press release.

She will report to Virgin Voyages President Nirmal Saverimuttu. Ruiz will be in charge of the company’s growth activities and taking the brand to the next level ahead of the Resilient Lady and the Brilliant Lady joining the fleet in 2023, the company said.

"Having someone of Isis's caliber join us on this journey is thrilling as she brings an incredible depth of experience with her that will help us evolve to the next phase of our growth plans. Isis is a perfect fit for our business and culture and we are looking forward to her helping us achieve our ambitious goals," said Saverimuttu.

Having spent over 11 years at Norwegian Cruise Line, Ruiz will bring a rich experience in the cruise industry. Her most recent position was Chief Commercial Officer at American Queen Voyages.

"Having admired the Virgin Voyages brand for a long time, I couldn't be more delighted to be joining the business at this pivotal time. I am energized by their commitment to delivering irresistible vacations for their sailors and creating a culture that enables crew to deliver epic experiences. Best of all we are just getting started," said Ruiz.

The team that Ruiz will lead focuses on all the main growth activities including growth strategy, performance, analytics, paid media, acquisition, as well as the company’s loyalty program.