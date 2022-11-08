Resorts World Cruises Set to Sail to Phuket with Genting Dream

Resort World Cruises announced the beginning of cruises to Phuket aboard the Genting Dream starting in November.

The Genting Dream will embark on its three- and five-night cruises departing from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur from November 2022 through April 2024.

“The response for Genting Dream’s two- and three-night has been very positive and is gaining strong momentum in demand. As such, the introduction of Phuket as a cruise destination is timely and will further fuel the growth of the domestic and FlyCruise markets in the region. Also, vacationers will now have more travel choices to Phuket, including the comfort and convenience of a cruise ship, which are inclusive of meals, recreational activities and entertainment,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

“With the ongoing support of the Tourism of Thailand Authority, we will continue to work closely together to develop Phuket as a key cruise destination for Resorts World Cruises,” Goh added.

The ship will set sail on a five-night Kuala Lumpur-based cruise from Singapore on November 20, and then again on March 12, 2023. Additionally, travellers may opt for a five-night Penang, Phuket, Singapore cruise departing from Port Klang on November 21, 2022 and March 13, 2023.

Booking for three-night cruises from Singapore and Port Klang with sale dates available between may 2023 and April 2024.

“As the cruise tourism industry is making a comeback, we are delighted to collaborate with Resorts World Cruises to welcome more inbound tourists to Phuket and across Thailand from the cruise sector. On behalf of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, we would like to congratulate Resorts World Cruises on their first call to Phuket. We are excited that more calls to the island are confirmed and expected in 2023 and 2024,” said Nongyao Jirundorn, Director Malaysia & Brunei, Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Vacationers will have ample time to explore Phuket and its attractions as well as visit the smaller islands such as Phi Phi Ley Island, Phi Phi Don, Bamboo Island and more.

