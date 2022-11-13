Norwegian Maritime Partners Join Forces to Achieve Zero Emissions

Norwegian maritime partners, including shipping-industry organizations, shipowners, and finance companies, have come together to find the fastest way to achieve zero emissions for the maritime sector, according to a press release.

The decision comes in response to the Green Shipping Challenge, formulated by the governments of Norway and the United States, whose aim is to propel the global transition to green shipping.

The Green Shipping Challenge was issued as a joint statement by Norwegian Prime Minister Johas Gahr Støre and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry in May 2022.

“Together we are ready to enter into a binding partnership with the authorities to reach our national climate targets, and this is a big step towards closer cooperation,” said Head of Cluster Daniel Garden of GCE Blue Maritime.

“To have the lowest impact on the world's natural resources, the transition must consist of both a green conversion program for existing ships, as well as a comprehensive green newbuilding program. The partners will also contribute to nascent green shipping corridors in Europe through the development of port infrastructure along the Norwegian coast,” Garden added.

“To transform the entire industry, we must provide and share zero-emission solutions, products and knowledge both within the collaboration and out in the wider market.”

Participants in the Norwegian collaboration will attempt to reduce emissions in shipping by 50 percent by 2030, which is in line with Norway’s national climate goals. The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) current target is to reduce carbon emissions from shipping by at least 40 percent by 2030 and 70 percent by 2050.

“The Norwegian maritime industry has set ambitious climate goals, and we are taking a leading role in developing green solutions for the future,” said Harald Solberg, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association.

“Already, nine out of 10 Norwegian shipowners say that they will equip their ships with new technology that cuts emissions. The same number also believe they will be climate neutral by 2050. Owners are considering a wide range of solutions, such as green ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, batteries and the use of artificial intelligence to reduce ships' fuel consumption. However, to succeed with the green shift we need strong partnerships between the industry, governments and academia. We welcome the Norwegian government’s commitment in this regard.”





