Ice Cream Created by Tyra Banks Soon Available Fleetwide on Princess Cruises

SMiZE Cream, the premium ice cream created by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, will soon be available fleetwide on all 15 Princess Cruises ships, according to a company press release.

Banks launched the ice cream brand in 2020 featuring a distinct packaging and unique flavors such as "Brownies, I Love You", "Caramel Cookie Queen", "Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake", "Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me", "Salted Caramel King" and "The Best Vanilla I Ever Had." Each serving of the SMiZE Cream contains a hidden reward inside.

“When I set out to create an ice cream company, I had big dreams, but I’ll admit that SMiZE Cream being able to be enjoyed at sea aboard Princess Cruises truly exceeds my dreams,” said Banks.

“Our ice cream won’t just be on one cruise - it will be on the entire fleet, so my team and I are super pumped! As an entrepreneur, innovation and going above and beyond to delight customers is everything to me, so the synergies with Princess’ stance on innovation and premium experiences is the perfect match. I can’t wait for Princess Cruise passengers to delight in luxe, fun, creamy and dreamy SMiZE Cream!”

Each ice cream is served in a limited-edition package and incorporates an augmented reality activation right on the cup with Banks’ likeness coming alive.

Travellers aboard the Princess ships will be able to order SMiZE ice cream cups via the OceanNow delivery starting in mid-March.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a world-renowned personality like Tyra Banks to offer SMiZE Cream across our fleet -- and there’s no doubt our guests are going to absolutely love this indulgent super-premium treat,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “There’s nothing sweeter knowing that with our exclusive OceanNow anywhere/anytime delivery our guests will never have to wait in line for their favorite SMiZE Cream flavors.”