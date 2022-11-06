Carnival Celebration Arrives in Southampton

Sunday marked a special occasion as Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Celebration, arrived to the Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, UK, for a first-look event and marked Carnival’s first time bringing a new ship to the UK in 20 years.

To warmly welcome the ship, Carnival hosted local officials, travel partners, and members of the media for a day of fun with guided tours and lunch. Southampton port officials and Celebration’s senior officers participated in a traditional plaque and key ceremony, as well, according to a statement.

To commemorate the special day, Carnival President Christine Duffy hosted a “Let’s Celebrate” event in the cruise terminal that included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting welcoming the first guests onboard.

“I can’t tell you how exciting this day has been, finally giving our UK travel partners the opportunity to see our new Excel-class ship,” said Christine. “Carnival Celebration is the ultimate 50th Birthday gift and is a key part of a very unique and exciting period of growth for us. It’s been a wonderful 50 years, and we kicked off the next 50 with a bang today! Next up – Miami!”

Next up, the Carnival Celebration will depart on her 14-day transatlantic sailing to Miami where the line will soon host her official naming ceremony with Godmother Cassidy Gifford, daughter of longtime Carnival friend Kathie Lee Gifford, who was the Godmother of the original M/S Celebration.