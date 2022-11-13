A Look at the MSC Seascape’s Inaugural Itineraries

Set to serve the North America market, the MSC Seascape will enter service later this month. Currently in final stages of construction in Italy, the new MSC Cruises vessel will be based in Miami for a series of Caribbean itineraries.

Cruise Industry News took a closer look at the ship’s inaugural season:

Inaugural Transatlantic Crossing

Date: November 19, 2022

Length: 17 nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy) to New York City (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Barcelona, Valencia and Cádiz (Spain); Funchal (Portugal); and King’s Wharf (Bermuda)

Before kicking off regular service in the United States, the MSC Seascape is set to offer a unique 17-night trans-Atlantic crossing.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, in Italy, the voyage features visits to Spain, Portugal and Bermuda before arriving in New York City – where the ship is set to be christened.

The itinerary is highlighted by a visit to Funchal, the capital city of the Madeira Island, as well as a 14-hour call at Barcelona.

Seven-Night Eastern Caribbean

Date: Year-round starting on December 11, 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Nassau and Ocean Cay (Bahamas)

For its first revenue U.S.-based voyage, the MSC Seascape is set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

The voyage features visits to two different ports in the Bahamas – Nassau, the country’s capital city, and Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island destination.

Set to be repeated through the ship’s entire first year in service, the cruise also features stops at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Seven-Night Western Caribbean

Date: Year-round starting on January 15, 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Cozumel (Mexico); George Town (Grand Cayman), Ocho Rios (Jamaica); and Ocean Cay (Bahamas)

The MSC Seascape is also set to offer a regular seven-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean during its inaugural season.

Visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman and Jamaica, the cruise sails to Cozumel, George Town and Ocho Rios.

Before returning to Miami, the Seascape also offers a 14-hour visit to Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Unique itinerary to Belize

Date: January 2, 2023

Length: 6 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ocean Cay (Bahamas); Costa Maya (Mexico); and Belize City (Belize)

In January, the MSC Seascape offers a different itinerary to the Western Caribbean. Instead of the ship’s regular port mix, this six-night cruise features a visit to Belize, in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami, the cruise includes stops at Belize City, Costa Maya and Ocean Cay, as well as two full days at sea.

Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas

Date: December 18, 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Nassau (Bahamas); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); and Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas)

Passengers will also have a single change to visit St. Thomas during MSC Sescape’s first year in service.

In December, the vessel is set to offer a one-time itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean that features a stop at the Charlotte Amalie Harbor.

The eight-night itinerary, which also sails roundtrip from PortMiami, features visits to Nassau, Ocean Cay, San Juan and Puerto Plata as well.