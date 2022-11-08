Marine Hotel Association Announces New Culinary Advisory Council

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA), which is set to host its annual Conference and Trade Show in Naples, Florida, April 2-4, 2023, has formed a Culinary Advisory Council assembling culinary leaders and innovators from marine hotel operations to advise the MHA on its continued mission to elevate culinary arts within the sector.

The upcoming event is key for food and beverage and hotel suppliers in the industry, providing an intimate format for suppliers to connect with cruise line members next April.

The new council includes seven culinary leaders in senior corporate roles with member cruise lines and one culinary innovator from the MHA supplier community. It will be led by Philippe Faucher, senior vice president, Apollo Cruise Services and current MHA president, and Peter Tobler, director of hotel operations for Windstar Cruises..

Participating cruise lines include Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania, Regent, Explora Journeys, Marella and CMI Leisure, the latter of which represents a large part of the quickly expanding small ship and expedition market.

The purpose of this Culinary Council will be to:

Advise the MHA board on activities and events showcasing cruise ship culinary talent and innovation, and where feasible participate in same;

Nominate culinary talent from across the industry to participate in MHA events;

Advise the MHA board on educational institutions to partner with for professional culinary development;

Form a selection committee to assess and recommend candidates for MHA Culinary Scholarships.

The MHA Culinary Council will be focused at the 2023 MHA Annual Conference and Trade Show, according to the grow, following on from the highly successful 2019 MHA show where culinary talents from across member cruise lines were showcased.

the 2023 event will again feature our extraordinary culinary homegrown talent.