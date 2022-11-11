Cruise Planners Reports Incredible Week of Sales Driven by Icon of the Seas

Cruise Planners reported an incredible week of sales to start November following the Royal Caribbean’s announcement for its newest addition, the Icon of the Seas.

Cruise Planners has seen a record number of cabin bookings for the Icon of the Sea, scheduled to make its debut in 2024.

“Every time Royal Caribbean introduces a new ship, we see a direct correlation in our sales, and Icon Of the Seas did not disappoint,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “Families are ready to make memories and they want to be wowed. Royal Caribbean continues to outdo themselves and we are excited for families to have this option when planning their next cruise vacation.”

Following the announcement, opening sales for the Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world accommodating 5,600 passengers, began on October 25. Construction is still ongoing but when completed, the Royal Caribbean’s newest ship will be more than 5 percent larger in volume than the company’s Oasis class ships.

The ship’s first sailing is scheduled for January 27, departing from Miami, Florida. The Icon of the Seas will then visit Basseterre, St. Kitts, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and Coco Cay, Bahamas, before returning to Miami, Florida.

The ship will embark on its second seven-night cruise on February 3, departing from Miami, Florida and making calls in Costa Maya, Mexico, Cozumel, and Mexico, Coco Cay, Bahamas. The icon of the Sea’s itinerary across the Caribbean will continue January through March.

