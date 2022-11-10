American Cruise Lines to Include Port Charges and Fees

American Cruise Lines announced that cruise prices for new bookings will now include port charges and fees. The amounts will be commissionable for travel advisors, according to a press release.

“We aim to do everything possible to support the businesses of all our travel advisors. They are valued partners and work extremely hard on behalf of their clients. We intend to implement structures on our end that will increase advisor sales, increase commissions, and improve the overall booking experience with American Cruise Lines,” said Susan Shultz-Gelino, vice president, trade relations for American Cruise Lines.

This change is the first of its kind in the domestic cruise market and presents an example of American Cruise Line’s commitment to its partners in the travel agency.

In the past five years, American Cruise Lines has more than doubled its fleet and has introduced the country’s first modern riverboats, according to a press release.

American Cruise Lines’ latest addition, the American Symphony, was christened in August, 2022 and began cruising the Mississippi River. The 2022-built riverboat accommodating 175 passengers is a sister ship to American Melody, introduced in 2021.

The American Symphony was designed specifically for sailing the Mississippi River with itineraries that include both the classical and historical stops.

American Cruise Lines is planning to debut its sixth modern riverboat, American Serenade, in April 2023, as well as two small Coastal Cats which will be part of the company’s fleet of small ships designed to go anywhere.

The Coastal Cats fleet is planned to have 12 ships, each with capacity for 100 guests. The first two small ships, the American Eagle and the American Glory, will debut in 2023.