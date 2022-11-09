Carnival’s HUB App Surpasses Ten Million Downloads

Carnival Cruise Line’s HUB App has reached a landmark ten million total downloads, the company announced in a press release.

Over the course of 2022, Carnival’s product team has noted a significant increase in the app’s use on every ship, the brand said.

On average, over 90% of cabins have at least one guest using the Hub App, which represents an increase of more than 20 percent since 2020.

“We created the HUB App to help our guests make the most of their cruises, and after more than ten million downloads, it’s clear our guests find it useful,” said Alfredo Rojas, Carnival’s senior director of digital product management.

“The growth we’re seeing in the HUB App’s popularity runs parallel to the enhancements we have implemented,” he added.

The HUB App’s newer features include food and beverage ordering functionality, spa booking capabilities, virtual queuing for onboard venues, and important health and safety information.

The HUB App helps guests discover all the activities available onboard, with a full list of entertainment, food and beverage options. It also features a popular chat function and allows guests to easily access Sail & Sign accounts, Carnival's cashless credit program.

Arriving soon across the Carnival fleet, a new section of the HUB App will integrate casino features and functions for each ship.

The app’s newest addition was successfully launched on Carnival Magic, quickly becoming one of the most visited sections in the app for the ship.

Once it is launched fleetwide, the HUB App’s casino section will allow guests to track their Point and Player Bank, stay in-the-know about special casino events happening throughout their cruise and find other helpful information.

Carnival’s product team is continually working on new and improved updates to enhance guests’ pre-cruise and onboard experience, the company said.

The HUB App is available for download in both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.