NCLH Appoints Zillah Byng-Thorne to Board of Directors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced the appointment of Zillah Byng-Thorne to its Board of Directors, as the company’s newest independent director.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Zillah to our Board of Directors at this important time for the Company,” said Russell W. Galbut, Chairman of the Board.

“Zillah is a highly respected and accomplished executive with a strong track record of developing and delivering successful strategies and I am confident that she will bring a unique perspective to the Board, Galbut continued.”

The decision is effective from November 1, 2022. Byng-Thorne will serve as a member of the company’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, according to a press release.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Board of Directors has thus been expanded to include eight members, six of whom are independent.

“Zillah’s significant strategy, operations, technology, marketing, and people management expertise will further strengthen the breadth of talent and experience on our Board,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Byng-Thorne is currently a Non-Executive Director of Flutter Entertainment, a role which she plans on stepping down from in January 2023. She is also a Non-Executive Director of the TrustPilot Group, a digital review platform.

Byng-Thorne, who is a chartered management accountant and a qualified treasurer, is also a former Non-Executive Director of THG Holdings.