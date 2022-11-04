Betsy O’Rourke Named Chief Commercial Officer of Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises has named Betsy O’Rourke Chief Commercial Officer and promoted Dianna Rom to Vice President of Sales.

Previously, O’Rourke had spent ten years as the Chief Commercial Officer of Xanterra Travel Collection, which is Windstar’s parent company, before overseeing Windstar’s commercial functions from 2020 onward, according to a press release.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Betsy fully focused on Windstar moving forward,” said Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “She stepped up and ushered us through the challenges presented by the pandemic and her expertise has us poised for success in the luxury cruise market.”

With sales, marketing and reservations teams reporting to her, O’Rourke will take lead in growing the brand in the marketplace and being responsible for the cruise line’s overall marketing strategy.

Before Xanterra, O’Rourke was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Royal Caribbean International and she has also led marketing teams at Wyndham Worldwide and the Travel Industry Association earlier in her career.

Shortly after her promotion to Windstar’s Senior Director of Sales, Windstar promoted Rom to Vice President of Sales, overseeing the domestic and international sales and developing sales strategies as well as goals for Windstar Cruises.

“Dianna’s sales acumen and knowledge of the travel and cruise landscape is so helpful to all of us at Windstar,” said Prelog. “She’s approachable and friendly. She has great relationships within the industry, and she’s an incredible asset for us as we work together to strengthen the brand and reach new to Windstar cruisers.”