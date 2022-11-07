Cruise Ship Orderbook: November 2022 Update

More cruise ships being delivered has the forward-looking global cruise ship orderbook standing at 66 ocean-going ships, stretching out to 2022, according to Cruise Industry News.

A number of ships recently joined the global fleet, including the World Europa from MSC Cruises and Carnival Celebration, plus two small expedition ships for SunStone on long-term charter deals.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]

Next up is the delivery of the MSC Seascape, Viking Neptune and P&O Cruises' Arvia.

Meanwhile, two ships set to debut this year continue to sit in limbo status. The Global Dream is said to be 70 percent for now-defunct Dream Cruises and available for purchase. In addition, an expedition ship, the Janssonius sites at the challenged Brodosplit in Croatia.

Of the major cruise corporations, Royal Caribbean Group has the largest forward-looking orderbook. with over 44,000 new berths expected between 2022 and 2028.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]