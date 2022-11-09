Riverside Collection Announces New Brand with Former Crystal Mozart

Seaside Collection, owners and operators of 11 boutique properties across Europe and the Maldives, has announced that it will expand into river cruising and create a new brand, Riverside Collection, according to a press release.

The new river cruise line will offer luxury Danube cruises starting from spring 2023 aboard the MS Mozart, most recently operated by Crystal River Cruises.

Until 2019, the ship was known as Europe’s largest river cruise ship ever constructed and was dubbed “Queen of the Danube”.

"When the opportunity arose to take over the Mozart, we didn't hesitate," said Gregor Gerlach, co-founder of the Riverside Collection brand, along with his sister Anouchka.

"With only 100 to 150 guests onboard the Riverside Mozart, we can address guests more individually and provide a much more bespoke experience than on larger ocean vessels," Gerlach added.

Combining years of experience in operating resorts in the Canary Islands, Germany, Valencia, and the Maldives with the MS Mozart’s unique layout, Riverside Collection aims to set a new standard in river cruising.

Every suite on every voyage will include a personal butler who will go above and beyond to assist travellers with with all their needs, including reservations and excursions. A dedicated shoreside team will be in charge of organizing every excursion.

In addition to that, guests will be able to enjoy the MS Mozart’s wellness center with treatment rooms for tailored massages and facials, as well as saunas and steam rooms, a swimming pool, and a jacuzzi.