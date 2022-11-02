Norwegian Cruise Line to Pay Agents Commission on NFCs

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that it will pay travel advisors commission on non-commissionable fares (NFCs).

The decision makes Norwegian Cruise Line the first major cruise line to compensate travel advisors for NFCs for reservations booked outside the 120-day window, according to a press release.

"Our Partners First philosophy remains top of mind, and our decision to pay commission on NCFs is further proof of our commitment to this community," said President and CEO Harry Sommer.

"We want our partners to thrive; we want to see their businesses grow all around the world," Sommer concluded.

Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement it is committed to becoming the easiest cruise for partnership since its inception, in line with its brand Partner’s First philosophy.

"Our travel partners are incredibly important to us and our business; it is a true partnership," added odd Hamilton, senior vice president of sales.

"Advisors know why NCL offers the best cruise experience at sea and when they can speak to our unique, bucket-list itineraries, one-of-a-kind Free at Sea promotion and incredible 18-ship fleet with unparalleled onboard offerings, they are providing immense value to the business. We see this value and we wanted to reward our travel advisors like never before," continued Hamilton.

The payments of non-commissionable fares will be effective on January 1, 2023 for reservations made outside of the final payment for cruises departing from May 1, 2023 onward. To be eligible for the commissions, travel agents will need to submit a marketing plan to Norwegian Central by the deadline of December 31, 2022.