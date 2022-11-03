Silversea Confirms Its Return to Asia in December

After a hiatus, Silversea Cruises, has announced its return to to Asia starting in December 2022.

Making a comeback with four ships — the Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, and Silver Muse — the cruise line is set to sail the region between December 2022 and May 2023.

The Silver Muse will be the cruise line’s first ship to set sail to Asia departing from Singapore on December 2 on a 16-night cruise.

Built in 2017 and accommodating 596 passengers, the Silver Muse will make calls in Bali, Indonesia, Lombok, Indonesia, Fremantle, Australia, Margaret River, Australia, Albany, Australia, Kangaroo island, Australia, and Adelaide, Australia before reaching Melbourne, Australia on December 20.

“We are delighted to confirm our return to Asia from December 2022, offering guests the luxury of choice with four ships sailing in the region,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea Cruises.

“Asia has long constituted an important sailing region for Silversea Cruises and our guests are eager to return to this enriching, rewarding continent with us. Including calls to destinations in Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and more—with convenient departures, many overnight calls, and late departures maximizing guests’ opportunities to experience the soul of each—our upcoming Asia season represents one of the final pillars in our global return to service,” Muckermann added.

Following the Silver Muse, the Silver Spirit will embark on a 16-night cruise departing from Mumbai, India and making calls in Cochin, India, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, Phuket, Thailand, Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia, and Malacca, Malaysia before reaching Singapore on January 4.

Silversea’s upcoming Asia season will consist of 25 voyages ranging from 10 to 20 days with calls in destinations including Sri lanka, Vietnam, and Hong Kong among others.