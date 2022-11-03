Aruba

Aurora Expeditions Founder to Lead Arctic Expedition

The Greg Mortimer in the Greenland (Photo: Tyson Mayr)

Aurora Expeditions announced that Greg Mortimer, its founder and the Australian mountaineer, and recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, is to become the expedition leader on Across the Arctic Circle voyage in 2023. 

The expedition will be aboard the Greg Mortimer, the 8,000-ton ship named after the company’s founder, carrying 160 passengers. 

The 15-day voyage is scheduled to begin May 16 departing from Aberdeen, United Kingdom and ending with its arrival at Longyearbyen, Norway. 

Greg Mortimer Aurora Expeditions Founder

“I can’t wait to bathe in that exquisite Arctic light once again. It’s been a while. This time it will be even more surreal, being on a ship with my own name on it. I look forward to seeing you there,” said Mortimer.

The expedition will visit the Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands, and Bear Island and Svalbard, before reaching Longyearbyen, Norway on May 30, sailing up the Norwegian coast.

“We are thrilled Greg is to lead this fascinating Arctic journey. He is an inspiration to all who travel with him,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Heath. 

“His exploring and guiding expertise, gleaned over three decades, will be an enlightening experience and highlight many a little-known treasure, inlet, and wildlife experience for his fellow expeditioners,” Heath added.

The cost per person for Across the Arctic Circle voyage is priced at AU$ 21,095 for Aurora Stateroom Twin Share. The price includes accommodation with ensuite, all meals, snacks, and tea during the cruise as well as shore excursions, Zodiac cruises, transfer, lectures, port charges, and fees.

