MSC to Base 6 Ships in South America for 2023-2024 Season

MSC Cruises will base six ships in South America for the 2023-224 season the line announced today as it started its 2022-2023 sailing season from the port of Santos in Brazil with the departure of the MSC Fantasia, according to a press release.

MSC said that next season it ill deploy five vessels in Brazil and one in Argentina to reinforce its position as the ocean cruise market leader in South America.

The MSC Grandiosa, MSC Preziosa and MSC Armonia will homeport in Santos, the MSC Seaview in Rio de Janeiro, the MSC Lirica in Itajai and the MSC Musica in Buenos Aires.

The announcement today was made ahead of MSC Fantasia’s first of 132 seasonal sailings MSC Cruises that will operate in South America during 2022-2023 with four ships offering a 68 percent increase in cabins compared to the 2019-2020 season.

The MSC Fantasia will be joined this season by the MSC Seashore – which MSC said was the largest and most modern cruise ship to ever operate in the region.

The MSC Seaview and MSC Armonia will off a range of cruises in South America including 10 destinations in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina and both Montevideo and Punta Del Este in Uruguay.

MSC Cruises forecasts that it will welcome nearly 400,000 guests for its 2022-2023 South American season including 50,000 international travellers.

Sales for MSC Cruises’ 2023-2024 South American season go on sale on Dec. 1.