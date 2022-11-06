Live Streaming For Los Angeles Cruise Port

The Port of Los Angeles has teamed up with EarthCam to provide 24/7 streaming for its LA Waterfront live camera, according to a press release.

The upgraded 4K camera, housed on the Los Angeles Maritime Museum's roof, will stream in high resolution and share panoramic views from the main channel of the port. Viewers can access the streaming on portoflosangeles.org, EarthCam.com, or through the EarthCamTV app, available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

According to the port, the USS Iowa, the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the Wilmington Clock Tower, and the Everport Container Terminal can all be seen in the northern view, while the Outer Harbor of the Port, Terminal Island, and a section of the San Pedro Promenade are all visible from the southern view.

Viewers can expect to see real-time footage of cargo and cruise ship arrivals and departures, tug, tour, and fire boats, and active marine wildlife in Los Angeles Harbor. As infrastructure upgrades and waterfront redevelopment at the Port continue, the live stream can provide an update on the progress of projects that are reshaping the local communities.