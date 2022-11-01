Seabourn Further Simplifies COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Seabourn is further simplifying its health and safety protocols, according to a press release.

Seabourn said that effectively immediately, on "Standard Protocols” voyages, Seabourn guests will no longer need to test prior to sailing and will not need to provide proof of vaccination status, regardless of their vaccination status.

Select itineraries to certain regions and countries with specific requirements will still require enhanced health protocols and testing.

“Since we restarted service more than a year ago, we’ve demonstrated that we can operate and travel safely, and we’re happy to update our health protocols to make it easier and more comfortable for our guests to travel and explore the world as they sail with us,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We look forward to welcoming our guests on board our ultra-luxury ships and delivering special and unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’.”

Guests on voyages with enhanced protocols may find out what the specific protocols are for their voyage through Seabourn’s Health Protocols Tool on Seabourn’s website.

Booked guests can simply enter their booking number, and the exact vaccination and testing requirements will be outlined.

Select Seabourn voyages will continue to have enhanced protocols due to requirements by other destinations on the itinerary, the company said.

Guests on voyages with enhanced protocols will receive additional information about protocols based on ports visited.

Guests may continue to submit documents electronically or use the VeriFLY app ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process.

The VeriFLY app will prompt guests for specific health requirements needed for their voyage.