Disney Cruise Line: Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown

After the debut of the Disney Wish in July, Disney Cruise Line is set to operate five cruise ships during a winter season for the first time in its history.

With an additional vessel in service, the company is set to expand its presence in both the Caribbean and the West Coast.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Nassau and Castaway Cay - Disney’s private island destination

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2011

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Four to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas featuring visits to Cozumel, Nassau, Castaway Cay, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: June 7 to April 10

Disney Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1998

Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico), Galveston and New Orleans (United States)

Length: Four to eight nights

Itineraries: Southern Caribbean departing from San Juan (November and May), in addition to Western Caribbean departing from Galveston (November to February) and New Orleans (February to April)

Sailing Season: November 7 to May 20

West Coast

Disney Wonder

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1999

Homeports: San Diego (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja California, as well as week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera

Sailing Season: September 23 to May 7