Tarragona

Disney Cruise Line: Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown

Disney Wish at Port Canaveral

After the debut of the Disney Wish in July, Disney Cruise Line is set to operate five cruise ships during a winter season for the first time in its history.

With an additional vessel in service, the company is set to expand its presence in both the Caribbean and the West Coast.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Nassau and Castaway Cay - Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Fantasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2011
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four to five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas featuring visits to Cozumel, Nassau, Castaway Cay, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: June 7 to April 10

Disney Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
 Built: 1998
Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico), Galveston and New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Southern Caribbean departing from San Juan (November and May), in addition to Western Caribbean departing from Galveston (November to February) and New Orleans (February to April)
Sailing Season: November 7 to May 20

West Coast

Disney Wonder
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
 Built: 1999
Homeports: San Diego (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja California, as well as week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera
Sailing Season: September 23 to May 7

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Shore Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Victoria Cruises Line

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report