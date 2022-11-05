Disney Cruise Line: Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown
After the debut of the Disney Wish in July, Disney Cruise Line is set to operate five cruise ships during a winter season for the first time in its history.
With an additional vessel in service, the company is set to expand its presence in both the Caribbean and the West Coast.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Disney Wish
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Nassau and Castaway Cay - Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Fantasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2011
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four to five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas featuring visits to Cozumel, Nassau, Castaway Cay, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: June 7 to April 10
Disney Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1998
Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico), Galveston and New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Southern Caribbean departing from San Juan (November and May), in addition to Western Caribbean departing from Galveston (November to February) and New Orleans (February to April)
Sailing Season: November 7 to May 20
West Coast
Disney Wonder
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1999
Homeports: San Diego (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja California, as well as week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera
Sailing Season: September 23 to May 7