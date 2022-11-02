L’OCCITANE Spa Launches Aboard World Traveller for Atlas

Spa L’OCCITANE announced the opening of its new spa on November 1 aboard the World Traveller from Atlas Ocean Voyages.

According to a press release, the newly introduced, the World Traveller spa is equipped with a wellness zone consisting of two treatment rooms, ocean view loungers, and a Serenity Lounge.

“We are proud to bring L’OCCITANE en Provence signature treatments to our World Traveller guests,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“At Atlas, we are keenly aware of the world’s fragile ecosystem. Our two companies share a strong commitment to sustainability,” Rodriguez added.

Titled SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE, the onboard spa will offer a holistic journey accompanied by a range of hand-performed treatments and traditional massage techniques, all using L’OCCITANE en Provence organic, eco-friendly products, according to the company.

Catherine Tran, Director of Spa Business Development at Spa L’OCCITANE said: ‘We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with the team at Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“As sustainability is key to our brand, we are delighted that World Traveller is making every effort to reduce its impact on the marine environment,” Tran said.

L’OCCITANE en Provence, whose moto is Reduce, Recycle, React, has been committed to environmental causes since its inception in 1976, investing an effort to protect biodiversity and adopting eco-friendly packaging as well as sustainable manufacturing methods.