Three Carnival Australia Ships Return To The Melbourne Cup

After a two-year absence from the Melbourne Cup, three Carnival Australia ships, the Carnival Splendor, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, set sail to Flemington in time for the Melbourne Cup race. The Melbourne Cup Fleet brought along 7,600 visitors which forms the largest ever group of interstate race guests arriving at Flemington.

The Carnival Splendor, which accommodates 3,000 passengers embarked on its six-night cruise from Sydney arriving at Flemington today, November 1 while P&O Australia’s Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, each carrying 2,600 passengers, sailed from Sydney and Brisbane a day earlier, on Monday, October 31. All three ships moored at the Station Pier.

Apart from delivering the race enthusiasts to the annual Melbourne Cup Day traditionally held on the first Tuesday of November, the ships have prepared a host of racing and fashion events onboard to entertain the guests for six nights.

Events planned on the Carnival Splendor include a live Q&A session with Australia’s racing star Glen Boss and British-born jockey Peter Hutchinson while Australian jockey Robbie Dolan will host a live Q&A session aboard the Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter.

A series of fashion events hosting acclaimed stylists, models, and fashion icons is scheduled to take place on all three ships in the coming days as well.

“Our guests absolutely love our Melbourne Cup cruise, and our sailings are a sell-out year after year with this year being our biggest yet,” President of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises, Marguerite Fitzgerald said.

“All three ships have jam-packed itineraries that enable our guests to enjoy the racing experience beyond just Melbourne Cup and Oaks Day. The energy and excitement is palpable,” Fitzgerald added.

The Melbourne Cup, which is celebrating the 162nd running of the race this year, is scheduled to start its first race at 10:45am closing with the last race for the day at 5:15pm.