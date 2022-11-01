Quantum

New Cruise Riverboat Reports and Capacity Data Released

River Reports

Two new riverboat market reports have been released from Cruise Industry News, highlighting the European river market as well as the U.S. river market.

The 2023 European River Market Report presents an inside look at the river business in Europe for 2023 with capacity metrics by river and brand, company updates and much more. ALBD and capacity data are also now available by river. 

The new 2023 USA Riverboat Report is a look at the domestic U.S. market, providing a complete analysis and report of the river and small cruise market with ALBD and capacity data also available. Projections go out to the 2027 time frame, showing capacity growth by operator. 

