Oceania Launches Tropics and Exotics Sailings for 2024-2025

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its Tropics and Exotics collection of itineraries for 2024-2025, which will go on sale on November 2, 2022, according to a press release.

Seven continents are covered by the collection of 157 voyages, which range in length from seven to 200 days. The collection includes 14 new ports, more than 300 ports of call and 451 overnight stays spread across 123 voyages, according to Oceania Cruises.

“This new collection of itineraries showcases iconic ports of call along with a wealth of opportunities to explore corners of the globe nearly untouched by tourism, and with seven brand-new or better-than-new ships, the journey will be just as rewarding as the destinations,” stated Howard Sherman, president and chief executive officer, Oceania Cruises.

New ports of call for the 2024-25 season will be Camarones, Champagne Bay, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Fernandina Beach, Hambantota, Hillsborough (Carriacou), Hitachinaka, Hualien, Isla de los Estados, Kupang, Puerto del Rosario, St. Helier, Takamatsu and Waingpu.

The company's 70 Grand Voyages provide guests with opportunities for exploration across distinct regions and continents. Another important component of the 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection is destination immersion, with a wide range of voyages focused on singular destinations such as the Amazon, Brazilian coastal villages, the Arabian Peninsula, and Japan.

Highlights of the 2024-25 collection include voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Panama Canal, as well as visits to islands such as Bonaire, Carriacou, Dominica, and Guadeloupe.

Travelers can also choose a South American sailing to explore Patagonia, as well as voyages along the Amazon River and the coasts of Brazil and Uruguay. Other voyages include visits to Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, as well as New Zealand's Bluff, Gisborne, and Timaru, as well as French Polynesia and Melanesia.

The collection allows travelers to connect multiple distinct regions as well as region-specific journeys with explorations of South America, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and even extended Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings.