MSC Fantasia Kicks Off Local Season in Brazil

With the arrival of the MSC Fantasia, the 2022-2023 cruise season is officially underway in Brazil. Following a trans-Atlantic crossing that stated in Italy, the MSC Cruises arrived in Santos today.

As part of its fourth season in the region, the vessel is now set to offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises departing from the Brazilian homeport.

For its first sailing, the 3,300-guest ship is set to visit Balneário Camboriú as part of a short cruise that also includes a full day at sea.

Cruising to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, the ship’s local program extends through April and also includes visits to Portobelo, Ilha Grande, Búzios, Ilhabela, in addition to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este.

Lead ship of the four-ship Fantasia Class, the MSC Fantasia entered service in 2008. Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the cruise ship introduced several new features, including MSC’s first ship-within-a-ship area.

Named MSC Yacht Club, the suite enclave offers a self-contained area on the foredecks of the vessel with a private pool, solarium and dedicated restaurant.

The 133,500-ton vessel also boasts different sports and entertainment facilities, including five-a-side football, tennis and basketball courts, a mini-golf course, a jogging track, a gym and an aqua park complex.

Other features include a three-deck theater, a Formula 1 simulator, a 4D cinema, a nightclub, a complete wellness center and a range of formal and informal dining venues.

In addition to the MSC Fantasia, five MSC Cruises ships are set to sail in South America during the 2022-2023 season.

Set to become the largest vessel in the region, the MSC Seashore arrives in December for its first local season.

The 2021-built ship will be joined by the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Musica and the MSC Armonia.