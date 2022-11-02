Cruise Industry Adds Over 16,000 Berths in November

Over 16,000 additional cruise berths will be in service this month, according to the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.

Let by the new MSC World Europa, MSC Seascape, as well as the Carnival Celebration, which are new ships, the industry's restart continues, with over 85 percent of ships back in service, and the majority of remaining ships in regular seasonal lay ups.

The Carnival Luminosa is also entering service in Brisbane following its conversion from the Costa brand, while the Diamond Princess is also set for its comeback, and the Silver Endeavour is set to debut following its acquisition by Royal Caribbean-owned Silversea Cruises.

