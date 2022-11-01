Celebrity Constellation Calls in Azores On Way to Tampa

On its way to Tampa, which will be its homeport for the winter, the Celebrity Constellation called at Ponta Delgada in the Azores on Oct. 28.

The 2002-built, 91,000-ton ship that accommodates 1,950 passengers, spent the summer in Europe and is now heading to Tampa, where it will homeport for the winter, offering cruises to the Caribbean.

The Constellation, photographed by António Manuel Dias de Simas, set sail from Civitavecchia in Rome, Italy on October 22, visiting ports in Toulon, France, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Cartagena, Spain, and Ponta Delgada, Azores and Nassau, in the Bahamas, along the way.

Once in the Tampa, Florida, Celebrity Constellation will again depart from Tampa on November 6, visiting ports of Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

It’s November cruise itinerary will also include a 10-night Eastern Caribbean cruise starting November 11, with calls in Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, Basseterre, St. Kitts, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and San Huan, Puerto Rico before returning to Tampa.

On November 21, the Celebrity Constellation will embark from Tampa on an 11-night cruise across the Caribbean and The Americas, visiting the ports of George Town, Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Colombia, and Cozumel, Mexico.

On December 2, the ship embark on a cruise across the Caribbean visiting ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, St Johns, Antigua, St Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Plata/ Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

In the second half of December, will embark on a 11-night cruise departing from Tampa, Florida with calls in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Colombia, Colon, Panama, Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Celebrity Constellation will end its 2022 season embarking on a Caribbean holiday sailing on December 23, from Tampa, Florida with calls in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Basseterre, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, returning to Tampa, Florida on January 2.