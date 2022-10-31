Heineken Global Duty Free Working to Maximize Onboard Revenue

Heineken Global Duty Free is working to help customers drive onboard revenue.

“Our mission at Heineken Global Duty Free is to be the most relevant brewer of Beer, Cider and other relevant drinks categories. We are determined to do all we can to ensure our customers maximize the onboard commercial opportunities,” said Niek Vonk, Manager Global Duty Free & Travel Retail, Heineken provides a strategic overview of the global business in Ferries, Airlines and Cruises. “Global Duty Free is a unique and exciting channel for us to engage a huge range of consumers from across the globe with our brand portfolio and we are committed to developing our long-term partnerships in Ferries, Airlines and Cruises.

“As the industry gears up to full capacity, there are still challenges to face, such as the worldwide supply-chain crisis, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“There are many dynamics in play for Ferries, Airlines and Cruises,” he continued. “Strict health and safety protocols are the new norm, operators are focused on becoming more sustainable and on increasing onboard revenue at a time of rising costs and supply chain challenges. It is in these crucial contexts, that Heineken Global Duty Free is focused on making a big difference, to our valued industry partners with our focus on several strategic areas, as part of our long-term commitment to the channel.”

The company said it “rejects” the one-range-suits-all strategy that used to prevail when supplying beers and ciders in duty free channels.

Products carefully develop customised portfolios for Ferries, Airlines and Cruises globally, based on journey origin and destination, sharing re-start learnings from other markets and global beverage trends.

“For instance, we know in different regions, consumers are often looking for no/low-alcohol beers, trusted local brands or more premium, craft options,” said Vonk, pointing to Heineken Silver.

Launching now for cruise ships, it is a new lager brewed to 4% ABV, crafted using an ice-cold brewing process at -1°C.

He said it was perfectly suited to the cruise market as it is carefully balanced to provide a lighter drinking profile that works across a wide spectrum of drinking occasions.

“A key priority for Heineken is the roll-out of our ‘2030 Brew a Better World’ global sustainability and responsibility ambition,” continued Vonk. “We are partnering with strategic partners in Ferries, Airlines and Cruises with bold goals, aimed at driving a positive impact on the environment, social sustainability and the responsible consumption of alcohol.”

For cruise customers, Heineken Global Duty Free has introduced sustainable points of sale and merchandising. Printed materials are replaced with digital formats where possible, while long-lasting POS and merchandising assets made from sustainable and reused materials are prioritized. To reduce waste, the company is developing plans to recover used PET kegs from cruise customers. The aim is to recycle them and bring them back into the market.

As Heineken Global Account Manager Cruiselines Christian Klimpke explained: “Doing business all over the world comes with important responsibilities that extend beyond just running a profitable business. As well as delivering on our global 2030 Brew a Better World sustainability ambitions, Heineken believes that achieving real and lasting change comes from partnering with others. We are now actively inviting our cruise line partners to join us on initiatives in raising the bar to progress faster towards a net-zero and fairer world.”