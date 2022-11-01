Nowhere Networks Expanding Connectivity in the Mediterranean

Nowhere Networks intends to provide broadband connectivity to all northern Mediterranean coastal areas by the end of 2023, beginning in Greece, according to a press release.

The solution developed by Nowhere Networks has already been successfully implemented by two ferry companies in Greece. Until recently, the only broadband options at sea were internet via mobile near land and an expensive satellite connection at sea. At a fraction of the cost, the company offers a complete solution with much higher capacity and reliability than satellite connectivity, according to Nowhere Networks.

“Our land based network for connectivity at sea is already the largest in the world. Now we are expanding it to Greece, Italy and Spain. We see great potential as these are large markets and the demand for broadband connectivity is universal,” said Asbjörn Frydenlund, chief executive officer, Nowhere Networks.

The company uses high-placed powerful directional antennas on land and ships to achieve long range and high capacity. It guarantees high speed and quick response time. It's essentially the same technology that mobile operators use to connect their mobile masts, but with moving targets in the form of ships at one end. Additionally, Nowhere Networks combines mobile and stabilized antennas with cloud-based software that constantly monitors, adjusts, and ensures that ships have the best connection possible.

“The demand for secure and cost-effective broadband is enormous. This is a game changer for all customers involved, as we are building broadband capacity to ships at a level no one thought possible. We already cover most of the sea routes in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean is the continuation of our rapid expansion,” added Frydenlund.