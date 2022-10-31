Carnival Luminosa Arrives in Brisbane Ahead of New Season

The Carnival Luminosa arrived in Queensland last week at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal, while it will become the first Carnival ship to depart from the port, according to a press release.

From November 2022 to April 2023, the Carnival Luminosa will set sail from Brisbane across 28 voyages and it will visit a number of Queensland destinations, including Airlie Beach and The Great Barrier Reef. From May 2023, the ship will reposition to Seattle before returning to Queensland later that year, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

“Brisbane is the first market globally to experience the big, bright, fun that Carnival Luminosa has to offer and we thank Queenslanders for their patience, love and support,” said Kara Glamore, vice president, Carnival Cruise Line Australia.

Carnival revealed some of the ship's features earlier this month, including a 10-deck-high atrium, a multi-million dollar bronze sculpture by world-renowned artist Fernando Botero, a sunset bar, a two-deck-high sky dome, and one of the largest spas and thermal areas in its fleet.

“Having a Brisbane-based ship has been a goal of ours for quite some time and it’s only appropriate that our ship in the Sunshine State is packed with natural light, plus the hospitality and fun that Carnival is famous for,” added Glamore.

Upon arrival in Brisbane, 61 of the Luminosa's windows were lit with "We <3 QLD" across her 290m+ length, sending a special message to locals.