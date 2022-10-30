Consilium Safety Group Names Anders Lyrheden Chief Financial Officer

Consilium Safety Group has appointed Anders Lyrheden as its new chief financial officer, according to a press release.

Lyrheden joined Consilium from a similar position at Smart Eye, and he began his new position on October 24, 2022. He will be based at Consilium Safety Group's headquarters in Gothenburg, according to the company.

“I have worked in many different industries and companies; however, the common denominator has been that the companies have been Swedish-owned but internationally active, and with a strong focus on growth. I have therefore participated in many acquisition processes and in growing companies,” said Lyrheden.

Lyrheden has held several senior finance positions in the Swedish industry over the course of his career, most recently as a chief financial officer at the human insight AI and eye tracking company Smart Eye.

“Anders fits perfectly into our organization and the extensive growth journey that lies ahead of us towards our full potential, both organically and through M&A,” stated Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, president and chief executive officer, Consilium Safety Group.

He has also served as the chief financial officer for Swegon, Mölnlycke Health Care, and Stena Technoworld. Lyrheden also played an important role in Hexpol's initial public offering on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

“Consilium Safety Group is an exciting company with a long history, innovative products, and a strong market position within its various niches, above all within the marine sector where the company is a global market leader,” added Lyrheden.