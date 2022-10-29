AIDA Cruises to Offer World Cup Live Action Across Its Fleet

Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises has announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be broadcast on all twelve ships of its fleet, according to a press release.

The German cruise line will place an emphasis on games with German participation, which guests will be able to watch live on LED screens in the Theatrium, pool deck, and Four Elements area. World-class experts and a football show team comprised of freestyle athletes will add to the World Cup atmosphere onboard on select sailings, according to AIDA Cruises.

The AIDAprima's metropolitan voyage will feature an impressive football program with ball acrobatics, while football fans can learn tricks and juggling at upcoming workshops. The 7-day voyage departs from Hamburg on November 19, 2022, with the big event starting the next day.

The freestylers will also be onboard the AIDAbella during World Cup match days, offering an entertaining program in their trick camps on both the "Great Winter Break Canaries" and "Great Winter Break Caribbean" sailings.

Pedro Gonzalez will be a guest onboard the AIDAdiva as World Cup host during the Caribbean voyage "Antilles & Mexico." A sports scientist, the DFB fitness trainer has coached world champions such as André Schürrle, Toni Kroos, and Thomas Müller, as well as Olympic champions in cycling and boxing. During the World Cup, he will report from the field and host the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final on December 18, 2022.

Moreover, the AIDA crew's expert panel will provide entertainment and enhance the football atmosphere during the live broadcasts. The onboard program further includes public viewing events, a "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" football and World Cup special, fan talk rounds, betting games, and football quizzes.