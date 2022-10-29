Celebrity Cruises Launches Global Ad Campaign

Celebrity Cruises has launched a global advertising campaign to introduce customers to its offerings that include its fleet, onboard product and the brand-new Celebrity Beyond according to a press release.

“While the words in this campaign are powerful, what it really brings to life is the way we focus on our guests and create an experience that completely enriches the way they see the world,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and chief executive officer, Celebrity Cruises.

The new ad campaign will run across all media channels, including connected TV, digital, and social media, and comes at a time when people are planning to travel more in the coming year, according to Celebrity Cruises.

Last year, the brand's marketing campaign asked, "Isn't it time?" and invited viewers on a "Journey WonderFULL."

Building on that invitation, the brand's new campaign highlights the "FULLNESS" of a Celebrity cruise.

The campaign employs strong visuals to bring each of the experiences to life, such as idyllic sunsets onboard, spa activities, Michelin-starred meals, and shore explorations, as the brand's services become a "Journey WonderFULL."

“The fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience is the 8th wonder of the world. It’s a luxury hotel, it’s Michelin-quality dining, it’s a luxury spa retreat and at the same time, you’re discovering the cultures and histories of multiple countries in one voyage,” commented Michael Scheiner, chief marketing officer, Celebrity Cruises.