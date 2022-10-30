Royal Caribbean’s New Terminal to Feature Galveston-Inspired Sculpture

Royal Caribbean Group's soon-to-be-opened terminal at the Port of Galveston will display the Galveston Beach Trio sculpture, designed by Brad Oldham Sculpture, according to a press release.

The cruise line's initiative to feature the sculpture in its new terminal is aimed at strengthening ties with the local community and celebrating local art and culture. Travelers will be able to enjoy the sculpture when the terminal opens on November 9, 2022, according to Royal Caribbean Group.

"Showcasing the history and culture of Galveston was our top priority in establishing this art installation in our new terminal, and we're thrilled to partner with Brad Oldham Sculpture to bring this vision to life," comments Joshua Carroll, vice president, destination development, Royal Caribbean Group.

The sculpture, fashioned in stainless steel and lost-wax bronze, depicts a musical trio inspired by the port city's musical heritage, which includes Barry White, Joyce Fields and guitarist Joe Pena.

The Royal Caribbean Group team enlisted the help of Piper Faust Public Art to compile a list of Texas artists to be considered for the project and ultimately selected Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin of Brad Oldham Sculpture.

"Some of our best memories are from traveling together. We are honored to create a permanent installation that cultivates the vacation vibe with an approachable music theme using native animals to make up the band,” said Brad Oldham.

This community-inspired feature is the most recent addition to Royal Caribbean Group's Blue Green Promise. The RCGhas committed to engaging the Galveston community through the development and operation of its new terminal, with the incorporation of local arts and culture serving as the first step in this effort.