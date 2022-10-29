Overseas Adventure Travel Adds Free Single Supplement

Overseas Adventure Travel has introduced more single cabins with free single supplements for select small ship sailings departing from January to December 2023, according to a press release.

“By adding more single cabins with free single supplements, we hope more solo travelers will be able to afford travel to faraway places,” said Brian FitzGerald, chief executive officer, Overseas Adventure Travel.

According to the cruise line, sixty percent of its passengers travel alone. Additional single spaces provide travelers who prefer their own cabin with a better chance of finding space on their preferred departure date. Furthermore, no single supplement results in up to $1,695 in savings per person, provided that travelers book a cruise by November 15, 2022.

“We invite travelers to travel solo—but never alone—then after a day of adventure, relax and recharge in their own cabin,” added FitzGerald.

Popular solo small ship adventures include the Suez Canal Crossing: Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and the Red Sea, the Iberian Voyage: Lisbon to Barcelona, and the Allure of the Adriatic: Italy and Croatia.

In 2023, there will be 30,000 single spaces available across all of the cruise line's adventures, which is 93 percent more than in 2019, while the company already provides free single supplements on 92 percent of its single spaces.