AIDAmar Departs Hamburg for First-Ever World Cruise

The AIDAmar has set sail from Hamburg on her first 117-day world cruise this week, according to a press release.

Captain Felix Rothe gave the guests and crew onboard a special start to the round-the-world voyage with a lap of honor and a spectacular turning maneuver in front of Hamburg's concert hall Elbphilharmonie, according to the cruise line.

Guests onboard the ship will visit Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Argentina's Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, and Chile. The journey will then continue westward to Mauritius via Tahiti, Bora Bora, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Australia. Travelers will celebrate New Year's Eve in Sydney before returning to Hamburg on February 20, 2023, via South Africa, Namibia, Tenerife, and Madeira.

The cruise line will offer its 117-day world sailing again onboard the AIDAsol again during the 2024-25 season. Bookings are now open, with rates beginning at 14,445 euros per person based on double occupancy, including a 3,000 euro early bird plus discount for bookings made by April 30, 2024.