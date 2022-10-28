Tarragona

AIDAmar Departs Hamburg for First-Ever World Cruise

AIDAmar hamburg

The AIDAmar has set sail from Hamburg on her first 117-day world cruise this week, according to a press release.

Captain Felix Rothe gave the guests and crew onboard a special start to the round-the-world voyage with a lap of honor and a spectacular turning maneuver in front of Hamburg's concert hall Elbphilharmonie, according to the cruise line.

Guests onboard the ship will visit Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Argentina's Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, and Chile. The journey will then continue westward to Mauritius via Tahiti, Bora Bora, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Australia. Travelers will celebrate New Year's Eve in Sydney before returning to Hamburg on February 20, 2023, via South Africa, Namibia, Tenerife, and Madeira.

The cruise line will offer its 117-day world sailing again onboard the AIDAsol again during the 2024-25 season. Bookings are now open, with rates beginning at 14,445 euros per person based on double occupancy, including a 3,000 euro early bird plus discount for bookings made by April 30, 2024.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Victoria Cruises Line

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Martinique

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA