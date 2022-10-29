Coral Expeditions Extends Partnership with Agent Network Virtuoso

Coral Expeditions has extended its partnership with travel agent network Virtuoso following two years of collaboration as its regional partner serving Australia and New Zealand, according to a press release.

The cruise line will broaden its offerings and benefits to Virtuoso travel agency members in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, in addition to Australia and New Zealand, according to Coral Expeditions.

As Coral Expeditions' commercial director Jeff Gillies noted, the company's inclusion in Virtuoso will provide new sales and marketing opportunities to the network's luxury travel advisors and clientele in those regions. Virtuoso agencies sell an average of $25 to $30 billion per year worldwide.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so expanding our presence to cover these important markets is a true honor. As a part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors special amenities, values, and experiences that will surpass their expectations,” said Gillies.

Virtuoso's global network consists of over 2,200 preferred suppliers, which include luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and other travel entities. These partners, who focus on providing top-notch client experiences and services, are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network tools and forge bonds with the company's agencies and advisors through various channels of communication and events.